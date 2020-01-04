wrestling / News
AEW & PWG Pay Tribute to Jushin Liger Ahead of Retirement Match
– Jushin Liger is set to retire this weekend at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, and AEW & PWG are among those companies paying tribute to the legend. The two promotions posted to Twitter to honor Liger before he teams up with Tatsumi Fujinami, Tiger Mask and The Great Sasuke against Shinjiro Otani, Naoki Sano, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Tatsuhito Takaiwa on night one, then with Naoki Sano against Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee on night two:
#ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/XMNYCdqpQY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 3, 2020
The greatest junior heavyweight wrestler of all time. He had a huge influence on my wrestling career, and it was truly an honor to have him wrestle for PWG. Thank you Jushin "Thunder" Liger!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) January 3, 2020
As previously noted, Arby’s also paid tribute to Liger on Friday.
