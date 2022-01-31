AEW Rampage Earns Highest Ratings, Viewership Since October

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Rampage, which brought in 601,000 viewers on TNT. That’s the highest viewership for the show since October 29 and up from the 594,000 viewers for the previous episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.25 rating with 323,000 viewers, and with the exception of the Christmas night episode that aired on a Saturday, that’s also the highest for the series in its regular timeslot since October 1 and up from the 0.24 rating for the prior edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked No. 9 on cable on Friday.

Rampage featured Jurassic Express defending the AEW Tag Team titles agaisnt Private Party, Jade Cargill vs. Julia Hart for the TBS title, and much more.