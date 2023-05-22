AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Up From Previous Week’s Saturday Airing

AEW Rampage was back on Fridays (albeit earlier in the evening) last week, and it saw its numbers rise from the previous week’s Saturday broadcast. Friday’s show, which aired at 6:30 PM ET, brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 293,000 viewers, up 25.6% and 3.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.07 demo rating and audience of 284,000.

The numbers were functionally identical to the 6:30 PM ET airing two weeks ago, which had a 0.09 demo rating and 294,000 viewers. Rampage ranked #24 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with the NBA Conference Finals on ESPN at leading the way at a 2.05 demo rating and 6.134 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.122 demo rating and 409,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.187 demo rating and 490,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.