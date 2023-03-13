AEW Rampage Rating Hits Two-Month High, Audience Up

AEW Rampage saw its ratings and viewership rise last week, with the rating hitting the best mark since the first episode of 2023. Friday night’s show scored a 0.15 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 447,000 viewers, up 50% and down 13.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 394,000. The demo rating was the highest since the January 6th episode also had a 0.15, with the audience hitting its best point since the January 27th episode brought in 458,000 viewers.

The show ranked #19 among cable originals for the evening per Showbuzz Daily. The cable rankings were dominated by the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which controlled the top 11 spots. The top spot went to the Tennessee vs. Missouri game on ESPN, which had a 0.38 demo rating and 1.438 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.121 demo rating and 430,000 viewers thus far in 2023, compared to a 0.214 demo rating and 541,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.