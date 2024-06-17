AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Rebound To Four-Week Highs

AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience rebound from recent numbers. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 334,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 33.3% and 30.47% from the previous week’s 0.09 demo rating and audience of 256,000.

The show’s numbers were the best since the May 18th episode brought in a 0.13 demo rating and 391,000 viewers for a post-Collision episode on Saturday.

Rampage is averaging a 0.114 demo rating and 350,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.120 demo rating and 403,000 for the same point in 2023.