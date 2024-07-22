AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Down From Previous Week

AEW Rampage’s rating and audience slipped following its jump the week before. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 284,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 16.7% and 16.2% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and audience of 339,000.

The show’s demo rating matched the 0.10 from two weeks ago, while the total viewership was the lowest since the June 7th episode had 256,000.

Rampage is averaging a 0.112 demo rating and 344,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.119 demo rating and 400,000 for the same point in 2023.