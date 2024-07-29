AEW Rampage Rating Even, Viewership Rises From Previous Week

AEW Rampage’s rating held even from the week before, while the total audience was up. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 306,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were even with and up 16.2% from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 284,000.

The show’s demo rating was down from the 0.12 from two weeks ago, while the audience was also down from the 339,000 from two weeks ago. Like Smackdown, the show was up against the Olympics on NBC and Peacock, although the opening ceremony’s specific ratings for the 10 PM ET hour aren’t known.

Rampage is averaging a 0.112 demo rating and 342,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.118 demo rating and 398,000 for the same point in 2023.