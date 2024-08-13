AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Rebound From Last Week’s Lows

AEW Rampage’s ratings and audience bounced back a bit from last week’s series lows. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 219,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 28.6% and 4.8% from the previous week’s 0.07 demo rating and audience of 206,000.

While up from last week, the show’s demo rating was still the lowest since the June 28th episode also scored a 0.09, while the audience ranks as the second-lowest for the series behind last week’s numbers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.110 demo rating and 334,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.120 demo rating and 399,000 for the same point in 2023.