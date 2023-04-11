AEW Rampage Listed For Saturday Timeslot Next Week

AEW Rampage appears to be getting another one-off move to Saturday for next week. TNT’s schedule currently lists next week’s episode as airing on Saturday night (April 22nd) at 10 PM EST as opposed to the usual Friday 10 PM EST timeslot.

The reason for the movie is the NHL playoffs, which will be airing on Friday starting at 6:30 PM EST and running throughout the night. The AEW Rampage on the last weekend of March aired on Saturday, March 25th due to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

AEW has yet to confirm the move to Saturday.