AEW Rankings: New #1 Contenders In Men’s & Women’s Divisions

The latest AEW Rankings are in, with new #1 contenders in both the men’s and women’s divisions. You can see the full rankings below as released on Wednesday.

The men’s division saw Wardlow drop out of the top five after he was the #1 contender last week. The new #1 contender is Lance Archer, up a spot from last week. Sammy Guevara also moved up a spot to #2, while Jay Lethal jumped into the top five at #3. Adam Cole stayed steady at #4 and Powerhouse Hobbs displaced Dante Martin in the #5 spot.

Meanwhile, the women’s rankings saw Serena Deeb become the new #1 contender, up a position from last week, after previous #1 contender Thunder Rosa won the AEW Women’s World Title on last week’s Dynamite. Nyla Rose jumped into the top five to rank at #2, followed by Red Velvet (up two from #5 last week) and former champion Britt Baker at #4. Leyla Hirsch was down to spots to #5, while last week’s #4 Anna Jay slipped out of the top five.

Finally, the tag rankings were unchanged at the top with the Dark Order and Gunn Club steady at #1 and #2. Top Flight moved into the top five, coming in at #3, while The Acclaimed and FTR were even at #4 and 5. Private Party fell out of the top five.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Adam Page (4-0 in 2022, 50-17-1 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Scorpio Sky (6-0, 59-16 overall)

1. Lance Archer (9-1 in 2022, 49-10 overall) (LW: #2)

2. Sammy Guevara (8-1 in 2022, 43-26 overall) (LW: #3)

3. Jay Lethal (7-1 in 2022, 10-2 overall) (LW: NR)

4. Adam Cole (5-1 in 2022, 19-5 overall) (LW: #4)

5. Powerhouse Hobbs (8-2 in 2022, 43-18 overall) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Thunder Rosa (6-1 in 2022, 53-8 overall)

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill (7-0 in 2022, 29-0 overall)

1. Serena Deeb (6-0 in 2022, 18-5 overall) (LW: #2)

2. Nyla Rose (5-0 in 2022, 64-23 overall) (LW: NR)

3. Red Velvet (6-1 in 2022, 47-21 overall) (LW: #5)

4. Dr. Britt Baker DMD (3-1 in 2022, 42-21 overall) (LW: WC)

5. Leyla Hirsch (7-2 in 2022, 34-14 overall) (LW: #3)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Jurassic Express (7-0 in 2022)

1. Dark Order (5-1 in 2022) (LW: #1)

2. Gunn Club (5-1 in 2022) (LW: #2)

3. Top Flight (3-0 in 2022) (LW: NR)

4. The Acclaimed (5-2 in 2022) (LW: #4)

5. FTR (2-1 in 2022) (LW: #5)