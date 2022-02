AEW News: This Week’s AEW Rankings Released, Jersey Shore Cast At Tonight’s Dynamite

– AEW has released this week’s AEW Rankings ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. You can see the updated rankings below:

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Adam Page (1-0 in 2022, 47-15-1 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (5-0 in 2022, 39-25 overall)

1. Lance Archer (5-0 in 2022, 45-9 overall) (LW: #3)

2. Adam Cole (4-0 in 2022, 16-4 overall) (LW: #1)

3. Dante Martin (5-0 in 2022, 39-19 overall) (LW: #2)

4. Andrade El Idolo (2-0 in 2022, 10-4 overall) (LW: #3)

5. Powerhouse Hobbs (4-1 in 2022, 39-17 overall) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (1-0 in 2022, 40-19 overall)

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill (4-0 in 2022, 26-0 overall)

1. Leyla Hirsch (4-0 in 2022, 30-12 overall) (LW: #2)

2. Thunder Rosa (2-0 in 2022, 48-7 overall) (LW: #4)

3. Serena Deeb (2-0 in 2022, 14-5 overall) (LW: #3)

4. Anna Jay (4-1 in 2022, 25-11 overall) (LW: #5)

5. Red Velvet (3-1 in 2022, 43-21 overall) (LW: #1)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Jurassic Express (4-0 in 2022)

1. Gunn Club (3-0 in 2022) (LW: #2)

2. The Acclaimed (3-1 in 2022) (LW: #3)

3. FTR (2-0 in 2022) (LW: #4)

4. Kings of the Black Throne (2-0 in 2022) (LW: #5)

5. Private Party (2-1 in 2022) (LW: #1)

– PWInsider reports that several Jersey Shore cast members are at tonight’s Dynamite and a camera is filming them, presumably for the reality show.