AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury
August 19, 2022
As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
