AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury

August 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kris Statlander AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.

Kris Statlander, Joseph Lee

