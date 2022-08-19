AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury

As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.