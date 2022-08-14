AEW Reportedly Signs Ariya Daivari to Full-Time Deal

– Fightful has an update on Ariya Daivari’s contract status within AEW. As noted, Ariya Daivari has been helping to produce matches for AEW. He’s also been featured on programming a lot more in recent weeks, forming his own stable called The Trustbusters, consisting of himself, Parker Boudreaux, Sonny Kiss, and Slim J. According to Fightful’s report, AEW signed Daivari to a “full-time deal.”

Previously, Ariya Daivari worked with WWE as a producer on a trial basis, but he was released from the role in early July. By that time, he was producing matches solo for Main Event. In AEW, he also produced the Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunderstorm matchup.

AEW also announced this month that Trustbusters member Parker Boudreaux has been signed to the company.