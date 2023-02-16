wrestling / News

AEW News: Ruby Soho Stuck Between Two Sides On Dynamite, Jerry Jarrett Acknowledged To Open Show

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ruby Soho found herself stuck between the outsiders and the originals in the women’s roster on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The main event of Wednesday’s show saw Soho battle Toni Storm and Britt Baker, with Saraya and Jamie Hayter at ringside. Soho won the match by pinning Baker, and afterward was yelled at by both Saraya and Hayter but refused to pick a side:

– AEW opened tonight’s show with a graphic paying tribute to Jerry Jarrett, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80:

