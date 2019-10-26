Various News: AEW Signs Former Olympic Boxer, New EVOLVE 139 Promo, Bayley Visits KCL In Kansas City

– Cody appeared at the Southside 9th Anniversary event in the UK today and announced that AEW has signed former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo. Ogogo won the bronze medal in the middleweight division at the 2012 London Olympics. He retired from boxing in 2016 with a professional record of 11-1.

Ogogo won a bronze medal (Middleweight division) at the 2012 London Olympics. He then retired from boxing in 2016 with a professional record of 11-1.

En route to 🇬🇧 for @SouthsideWE Excited to…

Scout, announce a new talent, and meet/greet all the fans in Stevenage. It’s been too long! pic.twitter.com/LElq9arvfM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 25, 2019

– EVOLVE has released a new promo highlighting the upcoming No Holds Barred match between Anthony Henry and JD Drake at EVOLVE 139.

– Bayley recently made a surprise appearance at KCL in Kansas City: