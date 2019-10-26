wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Signs Former Olympic Boxer, New EVOLVE 139 Promo, Bayley Visits KCL In Kansas City
– Cody appeared at the Southside 9th Anniversary event in the UK today and announced that AEW has signed former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo. Ogogo won the bronze medal in the middleweight division at the 2012 London Olympics. He retired from boxing in 2016 with a professional record of 11-1.
Ogogo won a bronze medal (Middleweight division) at the 2012 London Olympics. He then retired from boxing in 2016 with a professional record of 11-1.
En route to 🇬🇧 for @SouthsideWE
Excited to…
Scout, announce a new talent, and meet/greet all the fans in Stevenage. It’s been too long! pic.twitter.com/LElq9arvfM
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 25, 2019
@CodyRhodes appears at @SouthsideWE October 26, 2019. pic.twitter.com/iBgxrwRGWq
— AEW (@AEWstatistics) October 26, 2019
@CodyRhodes has just confirmed that @AEWrestling has signed Olympian @AnthonyOgogo !!! #Southsidewrestling @SouthsideWE
— Brink Of Sanity Pro Wrestling Podcast (@OfficialBSPW) October 26, 2019
– EVOLVE has released a new promo highlighting the upcoming No Holds Barred match between Anthony Henry and JD Drake at EVOLVE 139.
– Bayley recently made a surprise appearance at KCL in Kansas City:
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Weighs in on Eric Bischoff’s WWE Release, Why He May Not Have Been a Good Fit
- Jim Ross On Chris Candido Being Unhappy During His WWE Run, The Kliq Being ‘Brutal’ To Him
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad