AEW Reportedly Spoke With Martha Hart About Sting’s Rafters Entrance

Sting entered from the rafters on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the company reportedly conferred with Martha Hart before doing the entrance. As previously noted, Sting came out of the rafters for the main event segment of Dynamite where he saved Ric Flair and Darby Allin from an attack by the Young Bucks. The rafters entrance is controversial due to Owen Hart’s tragic passing at Over the Edge 1999 from a fall from the top of the Kemper Arena, and Fightful Select reports that the company spoke with Martha about doing the entrance.

According to the report, AEW and Tony Khan called Martha while preparing for the spot in order to confer with her and Hart gave her blessing for it to happen. Sting hadn’t used the rafter drop, which he was previously known for, since 2007 and had only used it sparingly between Hart’s death and that time.