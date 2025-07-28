wrestling / News
Several AEW Stars Claim To Be The Beast Mortos On Social Media
It’s popular to be The Beast Mortos, as a trio of AEW stars tried to lay claim to the identity on social media. Turbo Floyd alleged that he was under the mask in a response to a post by Fightful asking about people’s wrestling lore, writing simply:
“I am Beast Mortos”
That led to Jerry Lynn and then Bryan Keith chiming in in Spartacus fashion, each claiming to be the anonymous luchador as you can see below.
Mortos has been a regular on AEW TV and recently made his return to CMLL for the first time in over 10 years, teaming with Averno and Último Guerrero to defeat Esfinge, Máscara Dorada & Templario.
I am Beast Mortos https://t.co/1yZlhL8sm8
— Turbo (@turbofloyd_) July 28, 2025
You can’t be, for I am Beast Mortos! https://t.co/ISXmpoKFgp
— Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) July 28, 2025
NO! Yo soy BEAST MORTOS! https://t.co/xJTHcbuK5g
— BRYAN KEITH (@bountykeith) July 28, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Priscilla Kelly On Her Infamous Tampon Spot, If It Was Real, What Gail Kim & Lita Said to Her About It
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To The Passing Of Hulk Hogan, Recounts How He Found Out
- Drew McIntyre Currently Stranded In England, Blames Jelly Roll If He Misses WWE Summerslam
- Bayley Interested In Finding Shirtless Man From Smackdown Taping, Man Identifies Himself