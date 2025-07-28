Several AEW Stars Claim To Be The Beast Mortos On Social Media

It’s popular to be The Beast Mortos, as a trio of AEW stars tried to lay claim to the identity on social media. Turbo Floyd alleged that he was under the mask in a response to a post by Fightful asking about people’s wrestling lore, writing simply:

“I am Beast Mortos”

That led to Jerry Lynn and then Bryan Keith chiming in in Spartacus fashion, each claiming to be the anonymous luchador as you can see below.

Mortos has been a regular on AEW TV and recently made his return to CMLL for the first time in over 10 years, teaming with Averno and Último Guerrero to defeat Esfinge, Máscara Dorada & Templario.

I am Beast Mortos https://t.co/1yZlhL8sm8 — Turbo (@turbofloyd_) July 28, 2025

You can’t be, for I am Beast Mortos! https://t.co/ISXmpoKFgp — Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) July 28, 2025