AEW News: Swerve Strickland Attacks Bryan Danielson On AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker Returns

– Swerve Strickland laid out Bryan Danielson to close out this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Strickland face Wheeler Yuta in the main event in a non-title match. Danielson was at ringside for the match and Strickland taunted him throughout, beating down Yuta until the referee stopped the match.

Strickland continued the assault after the match and Danielson made the save. Strickland vowed to cripple Danielson to ensure his retirement and hit a sneak attack on his opponent before mockingly doing the “Yes!” chant.

– Britt Baker made her in-person return to AEW TV on Dynamite, coming out after Mercedes Mone’s win over Hikaru Shida. Baker’s music hit and Kamille got diverted by a fan in the crowd who she thought was Baker, which let Baker sneak into the ring and take down Mone. She nearly locked in the Lockjaw but Kamille was able to pull Mone to safety: