wrestling / News
AEW Ticket Pre-Sale Code Information for Dynamite in Jacksonville
October 31, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW is currently running a ticket pre-sale for Dynamite on January 1, 2020. The event will be held at Jacksonville, Florida. Per PWInsider, the pre-sale code for the event is “AEWJAGS”. The official ticket sale starts tomorrow.
