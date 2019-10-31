wrestling / News

AEW Ticket Pre-Sale Code Information for Dynamite in Jacksonville

October 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Homecoming

– AEW is currently running a ticket pre-sale for Dynamite on January 1, 2020. The event will be held at Jacksonville, Florida. Per PWInsider, the pre-sale code for the event is “AEWJAGS”. The official ticket sale starts tomorrow.

