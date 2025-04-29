wrestling / News

AEW To Begin Selling Replica AEW TBS Titles

April 29, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fans will soon have the opportunity to own a piece of championship hardware. The company has announced that replica versions of the AEW TBS Championship will go on sale starting tomorrow, April 30th.

Pre-orders for the replica title belt are set to begin at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (12:00 PM Central Time) on Wednesday. The announced retail price for the AEW TBS Championship replica is $599.99.

