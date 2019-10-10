AEW vs. NXT Ratings: Dynamite Beats NXT for Second Consecutive Week

– Cable ratings are out for last night’s AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA from ShowBuzz Daily. AEW Dynamite was the head-to-head winner once again between the two wrestling shows for the second week in a row. Dynamite once again was able to top one million viewers with last night’s show on TNT.

This week’s Dynamite on TNT drew 1.018 million viewers. Meanwhile, NXT drew 790,000 viewers on the USA Network. AEW made it to No. 8 in the Cable 150 18-49 demographic and No. 25 for overall viewership. NXT ranked No. 27 in the same key demo and No. 33 for overall viewership.

By comparison, Dynamite’s overall viewership dropped from last week’s 1.409 million viewers for the show’s premiere. The show ranked No. 2 last week in the 18-49 demo and 16 for overall viewership. Meanwhile, NXT dropped from last week’s 891,000 average viewership.

Dynamite drew an average 0.46 rating in the persons 18-49 demo, which is down from last week’s 0.68. NXT drew 0.22 in that same key demo. Last week, NXT drew 0.32.

Additionally, AEW Dynamite was simulcast on TruTV this week due to TNT’s coverage of the MLB Playoffs. According to the Showbuzz Daily numbers, the TruTV simulcast for Dynamite drew an additional 122,000 viewers. That brings its total overnight viewership to about 1.140 million viewers. The TruTV broadcast of Dynamite drew No. 126 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

For context, last Monday’s post-Hell in a Cell show on the USA Network pulled in 2.334 million viewers, which dropped from last week’s 2.571 million viewers. NXT drew 1.179 million viewers for its initial show on USA Network.

09/18/19 | NXT – 1,179,000, AEW – N/A

09/25/19 | NXT – 1,006,000, AEW – N/A

10/02/19 | NXT – 891,000, AEW – 1,409,000

10/09/19 | NXT – 790,000, AEW – 1,018,000