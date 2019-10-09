wrestling / News
AEW to Be Simulcast on TNT & TruTV Due to Possible TNT Baseball Coverage
– Major League Baseball has thrown a slight kink into broadcast plans for AEW Dynamite tonight, but a plan is in place. The MLB playoffs are going on right now and if the Atlanta Braves/St. Louis Cardinals game runs late, it would push the broadcast of the Los Angeles Dodgers/Washington Nationals game from TBS to TNT. That game is set to start at 8:37. This is not a sure thing, but could happen.
AEW has announced on Twitter that the plan is to simulcast Dynamite on both TNT and TruTV starting at 8 PM. Should TNT be needed for the Dodgers/Nationals game, then TNT will air the baseball game and TruTV will air Dynamite. Should the baseball coverage on TNT not be needed, both channels will still air AEW .
Tonight’s #AEWDynamite is starting on @tntdrama at 8/7c and will be simulcast on @TruTV … In the event of a baseball preemption #AEWDynamite will continue in full on Tru TV!
To find TruTV in your area visit this link – https://t.co/zcXOhZpkcV pic.twitter.com/3psJSmi4yW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 9, 2019
