wrestling / News

AEW News: Wheeler Yuta Explains Bryan Danielson Attack On Collision, Rampage Highlights, Yuka Sakazaki on Hey! (EW)

October 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wheeler Yuta AEW Collision 10-26-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Last night’s episode of AEW Collision saw Wheeler Yuta explain his joining in on the Bryan Danielson attack at WrestleDream. You can see video of the sitdown interview between Yuta and Nigel McGuinness below:

– AEW released the following highlight montage from Friday’s episode of Rampage:

– Yuka Sakazaki was the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, AEW Rampage, Hey! (EW), Wheeler Yuta, Yuka Sakazaki, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading