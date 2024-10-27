AEW News: Wheeler Yuta Explains Bryan Danielson Attack On Collision, Rampage Highlights, Yuka Sakazaki on Hey! (EW)

– Last night’s episode of AEW Collision saw Wheeler Yuta explain his joining in on the Bryan Danielson attack at WrestleDream. You can see video of the sitdown interview between Yuta and Nigel McGuinness below:

Nigel McGuinness sits down with Wheeler Yuta to get some answers on why he did what he did to Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream. "We gave him a warrior's death…" Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@WheelerYuta | @McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/JT2ppqgtQJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024

– AEW released the following highlight montage from Friday’s episode of Rampage:

– Yuka Sakazaki was the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City: