AEW Will Reportedly Be ‘Heavily Involved’ With Shark Week

June 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Logo Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW will be ‘heavily involved’ with the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week programming. A lot of promos were already filmed. There is also a plan for AEW to do some type of gimmick match that week to promote it.

