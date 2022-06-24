wrestling / News
AEW Will Reportedly Be ‘Heavily Involved’ With Shark Week
June 24, 2022
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW will be ‘heavily involved’ with the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week programming. A lot of promos were already filmed. There is also a plan for AEW to do some type of gimmick match that week to promote it.
