Notes from AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour: Antonio Inoki’s Family Appears, Anna Jay Wins, The Outrunners and Conglomoration Team Up

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Khan AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

– The grandsons of Antonio Inoki, Naoto & Hirota, appeared at AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour along with AEW President Tony Khan. Khan attempted to lead the crowd in a chant of Ichi Ni San Da!

– Anna Jay defeated Harley Cameron on Zero Hour, hitting a Gory Bomb for the pin.

– The final match of Zero Hour saw the Outrunners team with Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly against The Premier Athletes and Dark Order. The babyfaces got the win after the Outrunners pinned Ariya Daivari.

