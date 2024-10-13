Notes from AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour: Antonio Inoki’s Family Appears, Anna Jay Wins, The Outrunners and Conglomoration Team Up

– The grandsons of Antonio Inoki, Naoto & Hirota, appeared at AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour along with AEW President Tony Khan. Khan attempted to lead the crowd in a chant of Ichi Ni San Da!

Tony Khan is such a dork but I fw his spirit. pic.twitter.com/d5ObdGkckR — aaliyahskiller (@aaliyahskiller) October 12, 2024

– Anna Jay defeated Harley Cameron on Zero Hour, hitting a Gory Bomb for the pin.

– The final match of Zero Hour saw the Outrunners team with Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly against The Premier Athletes and Dark Order. The babyfaces got the win after the Outrunners pinned Ariya Daivari.

The Outrunners are one of the best parts of #AEW right now! pic.twitter.com/akWr9CRfAi — Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) October 12, 2024