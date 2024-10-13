MJF and Adam Cole Return at AEW WrestleDream Following TNT Title Match

Jack Perry retained the TNT title at AEW WrestleDream, but the most talked moment will be MJF and Adam Cole’s returns after the match. Perry faced Katsuyori Shibata and was caught in a sleeper, but managed to roll Shibata onto his back to get a win. The crowd did not like that, and didn’t like what followed when Perry hit Shibata with the belt. He tried to do it again, but Daniel Garcia came out for the save.

Perry left the ring, and then MJF made his return. He faced off with Garcia before Perry hit Garcia from behind. MJF then took advantage and pummeled Garcia before cutting a promo on him. He prepared to hit Garcia with his recovered Dynamite Diamond Ring, before Adam Cole returned to chase him away.

Cole has been out of action since AEW Grand Slam 2023, breaking his foot in several places. He turned heel on the then babyface MJF and revealed himself as the Devil, before he was written out at Double or Nothing following MJF’s attack. Cole returned as a babyface tonight against the heel MJF.

Perry, meanwhile, is still the TNT Champion. He won the title at Forbidden Door and is in his first reign, holding it for 105 days.

