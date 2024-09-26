AEW News: Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles On Dynamite, Rocky Romero Joins The Conglomeration

– The Young Bucks are still the AEW World Tag Team Champions after defeating Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite. The Bucks defeated Fletcher and Ospreay after Ospreay prevented Fletcher from using a screwdriver handed to him by Don Callis. Ospreay and Fletcher were hit with the Tag Team Titles and Fletcher kicked out of a pin, but took the fall after a a double superkick and a BTE Trigger.

– Rocky Romero is the latest to join the Conglomeration as he joined the group on tonight’s show. Romero joined Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Willow Nightingale in the group as you can see below.