Afa Anoa’i Undergoes Successful Back Surgery

Afa Anoa’i has undergone his scheduled back surgery after it was delayed a few days. As reported, the WWE Hall of Famer was scheduled to undergo the surgery today to fix multiple fractures stemming from a fall. The surgery was delayed from earlier this week, and PWInsider reports that the surgery is complete and was successful.

Anoa’i still has to undergo a heart valve replacement surgery at some point.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Afa for a quick and full recovery.