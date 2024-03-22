wrestling / News
Afa Anoa’i Undergoes Successful Back Surgery
March 22, 2024 | Posted by
Afa Anoa’i has undergone his scheduled back surgery after it was delayed a few days. As reported, the WWE Hall of Famer was scheduled to undergo the surgery today to fix multiple fractures stemming from a fall. The surgery was delayed from earlier this week, and PWInsider reports that the surgery is complete and was successful.
Anoa’i still has to undergo a heart valve replacement surgery at some point.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Afa for a quick and full recovery.
