Aiden English Clarifies Use of ‘Matt Morris’ Name for Bookings, Plans to Use Real Name

– Former WWE Superstar Aiden English, aka Matt Morris, wrote a tweet today clarifying his use of the name “Matt Morris” for bookings. However, he also noted that moving forward, he plans to use his real name, Matthew Rehwoldt. You can check out that tweet below:

“Btw you may see ‘Matt Morris’ on a few shows as back when I booked some things it was the name I was planning to use. But going forward I will be using my given name, bringing a touch of my true self to that on screen persona. I am The Drama King. I am Matthew Rehwoldt.”

Morris was released from WWE in April of last year. He will also be doing broadcast work for NJPW starting next month with Resurgence in Los Angeles on August 14.