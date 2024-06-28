wrestling / News
AJ Francis Proclaims Himself International Heavyweight Champion On TNA Impact
AJ Francis has purchased himself a new title, declaring himself International Heavyweight Champion on this week’s TNA Impact. Thursday’s episode saw Francis, the TNA Digital Media Champion, show up with DJ Whoo Kid and toting International Heavyweight Title. which he says he purchased due to it being a title that is significant to PCO.
The International Heavyweight Title, aka the MAC World Heavyweight Championship, was first instituted back in 1935 and included Lou Thesz, Abdullah The Butcher, Dino Bravo and more among its lineage. It was retired in 1975.
One of you internet computer people make my title reign as “International Heavyweight Wrestling Champion” Official on Wiki Plzhttps://t.co/VPP4mgbjIg https://t.co/uQrbZSMOMf
— Dolla 💰 (@AJFrancis410) June 28, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Is Hoping To Build Equity With TNA Run, Show People He’s Different
- Triple H Says WWE Is Not A Sport, But A ‘Movie About A Sport’
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Fans Are Critical Of The King Of The Mountain Concept
- Bruce Prichard Looks Back On Paul Bearer’s Concrete Crypt, Felt Bad For All Involved