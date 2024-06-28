AJ Francis Proclaims Himself International Heavyweight Champion On TNA Impact

AJ Francis has purchased himself a new title, declaring himself International Heavyweight Champion on this week’s TNA Impact. Thursday’s episode saw Francis, the TNA Digital Media Champion, show up with DJ Whoo Kid and toting International Heavyweight Title. which he says he purchased due to it being a title that is significant to PCO.

The International Heavyweight Title, aka the MAC World Heavyweight Championship, was first instituted back in 1935 and included Lou Thesz, Abdullah The Butcher, Dino Bravo and more among its lineage. It was retired in 1975.