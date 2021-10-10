AJ Mendez On Reason She Decided To Return To Wrestling, Whether She Could Potentially Wrestle For WOW

In a recent interview on The Hot Tag with Izzy, AJ Mendez, who will be returning to wrestling as an executive producer and commentary for the WOW – Women of Wrestling relaunch, discussed the reason she decided to return to wrestling, whether she could potentially wrestle for WOW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

AJ Mendez on the reason she decided to return to wrestling with WOW and her preference for women’s wrestling over men’s wrestling: “WOW is about the women. I think what’s beautiful about women’s wrestling is that they are such special creatures. We’re a rare breed. My favorite wrestling has always been women’s wrestling. I’ll skip over the guy’s match to watch the girls like my whole life. To see over the years how women have gone from being the most exciting part of the show to then you have WOW, where we are the show. We are the whole show. That is what inspired me.”

On the new phase of her career and why the WOW role made sense given her love of wrestling and TV: “But also, I’ve gotten to be on TV, I got to make all my dreams come true. I’m in a new phase of my life where I’m creating. I have a production company, I’m a writer and producer. So, to be able to connect those two worlds – my love of wrestling and my love of film and TV, and work behind the scenes as an executive producer, I could not pass that up.”

On potentially wrestling for WOW: “So, I will say, and I say the same thing in every interview. It’s always, never say never, but don’t hold your breath. What I mean by that is I never say never to anything – physically, mentally, emotionally I’m healed from everything I’ve gone through in wrestling. I could technically do it, but I’m so enjoying letting the next generation have their spotlight. I got to do everything I wanted to do. It really would have to be, is that challenge there? I don’t think the girls need me there. I think they’re going to take over the world all by themselves.”

