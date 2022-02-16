AJ Mendez Gives Update on WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Why She Joined the Company

AJ Mendez recently gave an update on when WOW – Women Of Wrestling is set to begin filming and discussed joining the company. Mendez, the former AJ Lee, is an executive producer for the company and will do color commentary on the shows. She was a guest on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On when the show will go into production: “So we’ll actually be shooting pretty soon, I think we’re maybe 60 days out, so it’s getting kinda close. We’re gonna be in syndication in the fall of 2022. Please check wowe.com for your local listings. It’s also on the CWC app and Pluto app.”

On joining the company: “You know, what really inspired me to join WOW, was the idea that it was women behind the scenes in every capacity and women in front of the camera in every capacity. And, to me, I love wrestling. I never stopped loving wrestling and this was the perfect way to rejoin the world of wrestling, but also combine it with what I’m doing now [as a writer] and what I have a passion for now. ”

On turning down offers to return to the ring: “Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I’ve just never been ready for that. I’m not sure like physically that something like that the fires there, but the art of it, that’s always been there.”