AJ Styles On His Working Relationship With Vince McMahon, The Promo Scripting Process, More

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, AJ Styles spoke about his working relationship with Vince McMahon and his creative freedom when it comes to his promos. Here are highlights:

On being nervous before his WWE debut: “Listen, I was 37 years old and I was scared to death that nobody was going to know who I was. I was a guy who was on the indies and I was in New Japan, but it’s different. It’s WWE, so I didn’t know what to expect, and, man, was I excited to hear the fans when I walked out. It was amazing.”

On working with Vince McMahon: “I love it. So many things I had heard about him in the past, and then I go and meet this man, and we get along great. It’s one of those things if you go up to him and you’re honest, and you’re professional, you have no problems.”

On his promo work in WWE: “I take what’s given, and sure I’ll suggest things, but I take what’s given and make it my own. A lot of people say, ‘word for word,’ but that’s not me, because the writers are not from Gainsville, Georgia, so that’s not how AJ Styles will talk in a promo. I have to change it and make it my own. And truth is, it is a lot easier to remember if you do that. There’s a lot of things being said about that, and I’ll just make sure everybody knows the facts. I don’t say it word for word. I do not do it.”