– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar AJ Styles recalled his WrestleMania 33 match against Shane McMahon and how dedicated McMahon was to perfecting the matchup. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Styles on facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33: “Oh, I’ve had, I think we’ve had some matchups in the past where you thought, ‘Nah, I don’t know about this one. A perfect example: No one thought that me and Shane McMahon were gonna have a good match.”

On how their match was entertaining: “I thought we did a very good job of making that very entertaining. Had some moments in there that are really cool. I had the opportunity to work Shane McMahon. An awesome guy, freaking love him. No one more is dedicated to perfection than Shane McMahon. Ask The Undertaker, he’ll tell you, and I respect the heck out of that. The stuff that he does. He’s still doing a Shooting Star Press. Are you kidding me? He beats himself up. Man, I have so much respect for Shane. I freaking love him. That was a great match.”

On McMahon’s dedication to perfectionism: “He just wanted to perfect it, whatever we were doing. He wanted to make sure it was spot-on every time, and you got to respect that. I mean, that’s what I want. Then, to be able to bounce some stuff off of him that — the guy could fight for real, you know? So we were able to put a little bit of that stuff that he knew, a little bit of Jiu Jitsu that he’s taken, and make it work. It was really a fun match, man. It was really unexpected, I think, for fans to see us have such a good match together.”

AJ Styles beat Shane McMahon to record his first career WrestleMania victory at the event.