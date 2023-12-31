wrestling / News
AJPW Mania X Results 12.31.23: Nakajima vs. Miyahara, More
AJPW Mania X took place on December 31st in Tokyo, Japan. Full results are below, courtesy of Cagematch.
* Koji Iwamoto, Minoru Tanaka & Naruki Doi defeated Black Menso-re, Fuminori Abe & Takuya Nomura
* Ryo Inoue, Ryuki Honda & Takao Omori defeated Koji Doi, Kuma Arashi & Mitsuya Nagai
* Yoshitatsu & Yuma Aoyagi defeated Ren Ayabe & Shuji Ishikawa
* Jun Saito defeated Rei Saito
* Kuroshio TOKYO Japan & Seigo Tachibana defeated Shotaro Ashino & T-Hawk
* Charlie Dempsey & Yuma Anzai defeated LEONA & Tatsumi Fujinami
* Toy Kojima & Yuki Ueno defeated Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising HAYATO
* Dan Tamura defeated El Lindaman to win the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship
* Davey Boy Smith Jr., Hokuto Omori & Minoru Suzuki defeated Hideki Suzuki, Hikaru Sato & Suwama
* Katsuhiko Nakajima defeated Kento Miyahara to retain the Triple Crown Championship
