AJPW Mania X Results 12.31.23: Nakajima vs. Miyahara, More

AJPW Mania X took place on December 31st in Tokyo, Japan. Full results are below, courtesy of Cagematch.

* Koji Iwamoto, Minoru Tanaka & Naruki Doi defeated Black Menso-re, Fuminori Abe & Takuya Nomura

* Ryo Inoue, Ryuki Honda & Takao Omori defeated Koji Doi, Kuma Arashi & Mitsuya Nagai

* Yoshitatsu & Yuma Aoyagi defeated Ren Ayabe & Shuji Ishikawa

* Jun Saito defeated Rei Saito

* Kuroshio TOKYO Japan & Seigo Tachibana defeated Shotaro Ashino & T-Hawk

* Charlie Dempsey & Yuma Anzai defeated LEONA & Tatsumi Fujinami

* Toy Kojima & Yuki Ueno defeated Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising HAYATO

* Dan Tamura defeated El Lindaman to win the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Davey Boy Smith Jr., Hokuto Omori & Minoru Suzuki defeated Hideki Suzuki, Hikaru Sato & Suwama

* Katsuhiko Nakajima defeated Kento Miyahara to retain the Triple Crown Championship

With a great display of technique #WWENXT 's Charlie Dempsey debuted at #ajpwMANIAx2023 picking up the win for him and Yuma Anzai which means that Dempsey will face Katsuhiko Nakajima on January 3, hopefully this isn't the only incursion from WWE to #ajpwpic.twitter.com/5zqJoYOx0J

