Alabama’s Bob Armstrong Memorial Arena To Have Grand Opening This Month

The Bob Armstrong Memorial Arena will have a grand opening later this month in Alabama. WKRG reports that Diamond Championship Wrestling will host a grand opening ceremony for venue on January 27th.

The arena is in Theodore, Alabama and is named after the patriarch of the Armstrong family. The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as a TV taping for DCW.

Armstrong passed away in 2020 and was the father of “Road Dogg” Brian Armstrong as well as Scott, Steve and Brad Armstrong.