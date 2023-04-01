wrestling / News
Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Win NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at Stand and Deliver
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Fallon Henley and Kiana James at NXT Stand and Deliver. The match saw drama between Henley and James throughout the match, leading to Fyre and Dawn hitting the Backstabber into a Swanton Bomb across the knees for the pin.
What a tag team move by @wwe_alba and @IslaDawn 😳#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/MSJ171tuLJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
The Women’s Tag Team division has a dark cloud over it ☁️@IslaDawn@wwe_alba #StandandDeliver pic.twitter.com/xrVPOyrmoO
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
The landscape of the NXT Women's Tag Team Division just got a little spookier 😈@wwe_alba & @IslaDawn are the new #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Champions!#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/1UwtDyH8st
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2023
