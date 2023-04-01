wrestling / News

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Win NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at Stand and Deliver

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Fallon Henley and Kiana James at NXT Stand and Deliver. The match saw drama between Henley and James throughout the match, leading to Fyre and Dawn hitting the Backstabber into a Swanton Bomb across the knees for the pin.

