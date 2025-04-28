Aleister Black Praises GUNTHER, Says He’s Never Had A Bad Match

In an interview with Wrestling the Rap Game (via Fightful), Aleister Black praised the work of GUNTHER, noting that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has never had a bad match.

He said: “Once he started working in wXw more and he got the opportunity to go to Japan, that’s where you saw such a change in him. It just clicked. His Big Japan matches, do yourself a favor, watch his matches in Big Japan, they are phenomenal. Him against Daisuke Sekimoto or Okabayashi, oh man, unreal. So good. He quickly became one of my absolute favorite wrestlers. He still is, to this day. I think he’s so special. He’s so unique. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him have a bad match. That’s one of those dudes that I’m so proud of. He deserves the world and more. Also, very friendly. Just a sweetheart.“