Aleister Black Says The Undertaker’s Always Been ‘Very Cool’ With Him

In an interview with the Wrestling the Rap Game podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Aleister Black gave his thoughts on the Undertaker, noting that he’s received a lot of advice from him in his career.

He said: “Taker’s always been very, very cool. [He] has given me tons of advice. I think the biggest thing he always told me is force people to sell your character. You’re not a regular character. You cannot have people do certain things to you. They have to react to you. They have to have a visual reaction to you. To this day, I still try to implement it, but again, schedule, wrestling changes. I remember after the match he was like ‘Hey kid, good selling. You took your time. I appreciate that.’ I’m like ‘Oh, thank you sir.’ It was just one of those things. Every once in a while, he would just take me to the side and was just talking to me about this character stuff. It was just very cool because he didn’t have to do that, but he did.“