Aleister Black Wins Return WWE Match On Smackdown
May 2, 2025
Aleister Black was victorious in his first match back in WWE on this week’s Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Black, who returned on last week’s show, defeat The Miz in one-on-one action.
Black picked up the victory with a Black Mass and then stared down Carmelo Hayes, who accompanied Miz to the ring.
Aleister Black is too quick with it! 😮💨#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lZkW0XhpEo
— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2025
Nice try, @Carmelo_WWE 🙄
Aleister Black is always one step ahead…@mikethemiz #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VNfICiBPTC
— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2025