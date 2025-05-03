wrestling / News

Aleister Black Wins Return WWE Match On Smackdown

May 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Aleister Black 5-2-25 Image Credit: WWE

Aleister Black was victorious in his first match back in WWE on this week’s Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Black, who returned on last week’s show, defeat The Miz in one-on-one action.

Black picked up the victory with a Black Mass and then stared down Carmelo Hayes, who accompanied Miz to the ring.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aleister Black, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading