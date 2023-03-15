wrestling / News

Alex Hammerstone Credits John Cena for Getting Him Back Into Wrestling

March 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw John Cena Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with Squared Circlepit, MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hamderstone spoke about how John Cena got him back into wrestling in 2008. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Alex Hammerstone on how he used to watching wrestling on public television: “I started watching Sunday Night Heat or Shotgun Saturday Night or whatever was on late on public television because we didn’t have cable TV.”

On how he got back into wrestling in 2008 due to John Cena: “That was mostly because I was into weightlifting and John Cena videos and I started watching him. … I kinda gotta thank good ol’ John for getting me back into wrestling.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Hammerstone, John Cena, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading