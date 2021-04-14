Alex Hammerstone On His MLW Openweight Title Defense Against Mil Muertes, Possible Match With Jacob Fatu

Alex Hammerstone is set to defend the MLW Openweight Title against Mil Muertes on tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and he discussed the match as well as a potential title vs. title match with Jacob Fatu in a new interview. Hammerstone spoke with Wrestling Inc ahead of tonight’s match and you can check out highlights below:

On the Openweight Title being the ‘workhorse’ title: “I thought of it that way a long time because with the World Heavyweight Championship, there’d be long feuds and storylines that culminated into somebody earning a championship opportunity. Similarly with the Tag Team Championships and the Middleweight Championship but often I found myself in the position where MLW is very focused on partnering with other companies, and reaching out and bringing in top talent that may not be under contract but they’re always trying to get the talent for shows. So I found myself in a position where, a lot of the times, they would search out these competitors and bring in people for these shows.

“They maybe didn’t have a place in the last couple months of storyline, but they knew that they were top competitors, world ranked. So I’d be put in a situation where, alright, go out there and give them hell. I wrestled guys like T-Hawk and Laredo Kid. All these guys who come from outside companies and didn’t necessarily have a background in MLW but were main event caliber talent. It was very much the workhorse title. It was very much go out there, steal the show, go out there and do your thing. Give them hell. Not a lot of wires put on me.

“Not a lot of direction of how I had to carry myself. It was, ‘Hey, you set the tone, do your thing, tell us what this title is going to mean.’ That being said though, as time has carried on, it’s almost become to the point where there’s almost a feeling in the company where it seems like there’s two heavyweight champions, and it’s kind of like something’s gotta give at this point. And I don’t like being called number two. I don’t like even being called 1A. So I’m getting a little bit impatient of settling the score of who’s the top dog?”

On a possible title vs. title match with Jacob Fatu: “I’m just saying it’s real hard for me to claim that I’m the best, which is something I want to do, and it’s really hard for him to claim that he’s the best, which is something he’s already doing, if the two of us haven’t squared up and settled that score. I think it’s getting to the point where that showdown is becoming imminent, and it’s kind of at the boiling point I would say.”

On if he’d defend both titles in such a situation: “I haven’t thought too much about it. I’m a bit of a selfish prick in the sense that I don’t want to have to give up a championship for an opportunity at another one. Throughout my career, I’ve had quite the track run of collecting lots of championships. I’d like to keep that going, but that being said, I’d be more than happy to. If that means that my schedule increases, if that means that I’m even having multiple matches in the same night against multiple competitors, bring it on. I don’t fear that situation. I welcome it. I don’t just got a chip on my shoulder, I got a whole bag of Doritos. Any chance I have to prove myself, any chance I have to put up or shut up, I’m going to take it. Whatever that situation entails, if we get to that point, I’m down for whatever challenges it provides to me.”

On his match with Muertes: “I don’t know if Mil Muertes crawls back into a coffin or a grave. I don’t know how that works or if he just crawls into Salina’s purse where she keeps his balls, but I digress. At the end of the day, the championship was stolen. It was not lost to clear up any confusion that anyone still might have, which has been very frustrating for me. I hate seeing tweets about how I lost my championship, which did not happen. Even that being said, just the fact that it was taken from me puts a little bit more excitement and intensity leading into this match coming up.”

“It changes up the game plan for sure. I’ve wrestled Mil before,” Hammerstone noted. “We’ve crossed paths before. I know that he brings it. I know that for a guy who’s been doing it as long as he has, he still goes. He still goes hard, but that being said, I can’t toss them around like he’s a cruiserweight, and I know he’s going to hit just as hard as me. I know he’s gonna throw me just as much as I can throw him, but at the end of the day, I’ll just have one too many tricks up my sleeve, and I’ll be leaving with that championship.”