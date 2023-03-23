Alex Hammerstone Praises MLW For Having A Plan For Him

In an interview with Fightful, Alex Hammerstone spoke about his relationship with MLW and how the company had a plan for him from the start. Here are highlights:

On the current wrestling landscape: “It’s great. It’s really rewarding. Obviously, that’s one of the most important things in wrestling right now because there are a lot of options on the table right now. Companies are at the point where people are trying to get people locked under contract. You can agree with it, or you can disagree with it, but the fact of the matter is, you put someone in a prominent role, and if they’re not under contract, next thing you know they’re showing up on someone else’s TV show. So everyone’s trying to get someone locked up under contract. When you’re signing those deals, there’s a lot of things to consider,” continued Hammerstone. “The last thing anyone wants is to be getting paid to do their dream job and then not get to do their dream job—to be sitting at home or be in the back watching the monitors or to be relegated to some three-minute match on the show. So to be in a position where I get to be featured heavily. Like you said, there was an idea in mind, there was a vision.”

On working with MLW: “That’s what initially got me to sign with MLW way back in 2018 or 2019 was the presentation of, ‘Hey, we’re not offering the world to you right now, but we want you. We have an idea for you. We can see what we’re gonna do with you.’ That was cool because the last thing you want is to show up, be like, ‘Hey, I’m ready to work,’ and they go, ‘Oh, well, sit down, and we’ll get with you next month.’ So that continued faith and that continued creative partnership with everybody in the back, to be able to bounce off and see them come to fruition, it’s been really cool.”