Alex Hammerstone Recalls Working With MJF & Richard Holliday In The Dynasty

Alex Hammerstone was part of The Dynasty in MLW with MJF & Richard Holliday, and he recently discussed their time together and learning from them. The MLW World Champion spoke with SEScoops for a new interview and a few highlights are below:

On learning from both guys: “With The Dynasty, we started to realize all three of [us] are breakout stars. We let our guards down in that sense. We enjoyed working together. I learned so much from both guys.”

On working with MJF in the faction: “How sick of that would you get to be surrounded by people who are trying to get something from you. For The Dynasty, there was none of that. We weren’t trying to get a rub off Max. We were just working together and enjoying ourselves. He was very generous with us in a lot of ways because he had no fear of being undercut. He knew he was going to be successful, so to sit there and help us. Max and I had a singles match in MLW. To this day it’s one of my favorite matches. There was no part of him that went into that match trying to make it the MJF show. It was very much an entertaining match that elevated both of us. There is a lot more to Max than most people realize. That being said, the MJF character isn’t just a character. That’s Max for you.”

On Holliday’s cancer diagnosis: “I just remember the day he called me and told me he had cancer. It was like I got hit with a brick, but he was so matter-of-fact….He had his game plan. For a lot of people that would crush them, but for him, it was another thing in life he had to get through. He had already dealt with his own battles and loss and this and that. It’s a real testament to the type of person he is and how strong-willed he is. It will be really exciting to see what he does in the wrestling world on the other side.”