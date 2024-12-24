Alex Hammerstone Undergoes Surgery For Knee Injury

Alex Hammerstone has undergone surgery for his knee injury, as he noted on social media. As previously reported, the TNA star announced that he was set to undergo surgery after suffering the knee injury that kept him off of TNA Final Resolution on December 13th.

Hammerstone posted to Twitter on Monday to confirm the surgery was done, noting that he was “post panic attack.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hammerstone for a quick and full recovery.