wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Undergoes Surgery For Knee Injury
December 23, 2024 | Posted by
Alex Hammerstone has undergone surgery for his knee injury, as he noted on social media. As previously reported, the TNA star announced that he was set to undergo surgery after suffering the knee injury that kept him off of TNA Final Resolution on December 13th.
Hammerstone posted to Twitter on Monday to confirm the surgery was done, noting that he was “post panic attack.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hammerstone for a quick and full recovery.
Post panic attack pic.twitter.com/FfX5Z7O4hd
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 24, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bo Dallas Confirms He and Bray Wyatt Planned to Work With Karrion Kross At One Point
- Jake Roberts Recalls Fan Reactions To Kevin Sullivan’s Devil Gimmick
- Chris Jericho Addresses His Lack of Connection With the ROH Brand, Explains That He’s ‘Not a Nostalgia Guy’
- Chris Jericho Explains Why AEW Is Choosing to Run Shows at More Middle-Sized Venues