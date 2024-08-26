Alex Reynolds Says Dark Order’s Match At AEW All In Was On Short Notice

The Dark Order was part of the 16-person tag team match at AEW All In, and Alex Reynolds has revealed that the match was done on short order. The team was on the losing side of the Zero Hour match, and Reynolds noted on Being the Dark Order that he nearly missed his son’s birthday party to be at the PPV.

“I want to thank everybody for hashtagging ‘Get Dark Order to Wembley’ because we got Dark Order to Wembley,” Reynolds said (per Fightful). “Super excited. I remember sitting at home watching All In last year, and being like, ‘There’s no f**king way I’m watching this from home again next year,’ and then they announced the date, All In 2024, August 25th. I was like, ‘f**k, that’s my son’s third birthday.’ So for the last couple weeks, it’s been, ‘Maybe you guys are going, maybe not. Maybe you are.’ It’s been kind of emotionally taxing because it’s like, man, I really want to go, but I don’t want to miss my son’s birthday. I’d be okay if I don’t go. But when I got the call, instead of it being total excitement, it was kind of a pit in my stomach, like s**t, I’m missing his third birthday, and that really made me feel like s**t.”

He continued, “We had his birthday party planned for Sunday, so after talking and planning with my wife, we realized that we’re gonna have his party today, Saturday, so I can be home and have him open presents and celebrate for a little bit, and hop on a plane at 8 p.m., land in London at 8 a.m., get dressed, head to Wembley, and then leave at 7:30 on Monday. So I’m in London for less than 24 hours, but even if I was in London for ten hours, being able to be at my son’s birthday party means the world to me, and it’s allowed me to get more excited about it Sunday and being at Wembley. So super proud of the three of us, me, Uno, John. Very thankful for you guys for supporting us.”