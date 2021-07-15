Alex Riley Mocks Chris Jericho’s Claims He Auditioned For Riley’s GLOW Role

Alex Riley took to social media on Wednesday to take shots at Chris Jericho over old claims Jericho auditioned for the role in GLOW. Jericho said in an interview back in 2017 that he auditioned for the role of Steel Horse in the Netflix series, though the role instead went to Riley.

Riley posted to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night with a brief clip of Jericho in an interview segment from Dynamite, as well as a picture of Jericho from AEW. He wrote on them:

* “This guy actually thot [sic] he should have had the GLOW roll [sic] I got hahahahahahahahahahahha.

I mean guys WTF are we talking about here”

* “You had to be some what [sic] attractive to ‘any sex’ to be ‘The Steal [sic] Horse’ baby. Let’s get ‘real.'”

