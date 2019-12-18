Alex Riley Returning To Wrestling, Interested In AEW

Alex Riley revealed on his Instagram that he plans on making a return to professional wrestling. A fan said that he should go to AEW instead of WWE or NXT, and he agreed with them.

First, he posted a photo of himself, which got comments about wrestling. The fan wrote: “I know you may not agree, but i feel you should go back to professional wrestling for one more run, not wwe or nxt…maybe AEW.”

Riley replied: “I agree, thank you.”

Riley will make his return for GCW as Kevin Riley – Steel Horse at the “We Run This Town” event at Tampa, FL during Wrestlemania weekend on March 31 and April 1. The post reads: “The Steel Horse is no stranger to Wrestling Fans… he popped on the scene in the 2nd season of NXT (the competition), spent time protecting half of the ‘It’ Couple, grabbed briefcases and brass rings…. and then made Netflix & The Super popular TV Show ‘Glow’ his …. home.”

Riley has been out of wrestling since his exit from WWE in 2016, after ten years with the company. His last match was on NXT against Shinsuke Nakamura.