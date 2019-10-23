Alex Shelley Guest Coaching at WWE Performance Center

– ROH’s Alex Shelley is taking a turn at the WWE Performance Center as a guest coach. Shelley, who returned from retirement in June for ROH, posted to Twitter noting that he’s at the PC. Kushida also replied to him confirming that Shelley was talking about being at the PC, as you can see below:

I love wrestling. I am the Multiple Man of the industry: a thousand lives inna thousand different places. Thanks everyone who helped me get this far. pic.twitter.com/t2VKTpnUL6 — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) October 22, 2019