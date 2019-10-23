wrestling / News

Alex Shelley Guest Coaching at WWE Performance Center

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– ROH’s Alex Shelley is taking a turn at the WWE Performance Center as a guest coach. Shelley, who returned from retirement in June for ROH, posted to Twitter noting that he’s at the PC. Kushida also replied to him confirming that Shelley was talking about being at the PC, as you can see below:

