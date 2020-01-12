wrestling / News
Alex Shelley Reacts To Making NXT Live Debut: ‘It’s Been a Dream of Mine’
– Alex Shelley says he fulfilled a dream with his NXT debut on Friday. Shelley took to Twitter on Saturday and reacted to his first NXT match alongside KUSHIDA at the NXT show in Pittsburgh; you can check out his thoughts below.
SHelley and KUSHIDA are competing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as the Time Splitters, with their first-round match taking place this week against The Grizzled Young Veterans.
I’ve more to say, but wrestling for @WWE and @WWENXT specifically has been a dream of mine for awhile. I have had to do a lot of hard things in life, especially the last few years. But so have you. If a single person can draw some inspiration and strength from this? Win. Thanks.
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) January 11, 2020
Broke down on the highway post @WWENXT in Warren, OH, studying for my CSCS exam, looking up chords to @TogetherPangea songs, reading Scott Pilgrim books. Not even mad. The high I experienced this weekend was immeasurable. Thank you, NXT, Kushi, everyone.
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) January 12, 2020
In short, I am the most punk rock wrestler currently active. No gimmick. Bet.
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) January 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper
- Backstage News on The Revival WWE Contract Status, What The Revival Wants From WWE
- The Usos On Reflecting on Their Mistakes During Their Time Off, Making Return to Smackdown
- Bruce Prichard On Iron Sheik Being in WrestleMania X-7 Battle Royal, Sheik Looking For Kurt Angle Backstage