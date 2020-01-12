wrestling / News

Alex Shelley Reacts To Making NXT Live Debut: ‘It’s Been a Dream of Mine’

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Alex Shelley says he fulfilled a dream with his NXT debut on Friday. Shelley took to Twitter on Saturday and reacted to his first NXT match alongside KUSHIDA at the NXT show in Pittsburgh; you can check out his thoughts below.

SHelley and KUSHIDA are competing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as the Time Splitters, with their first-round match taking place this week against The Grizzled Young Veterans.

